Forwards Gethin Jenkins and Dan Lydiate will start for Wales in their Six Nations clash against Scotland in Cardiff on Sunday after recovering from injury.

Both missed last Sunday's 23-21 opening round win over Ireland in Dublin.

Ryan Jones, who featured in the back row against Ireland, moves to lock to replace Bradley Davies who will miss the remainder of the Six Nations after he was suspended for seven weeks on Wednesday for his spear tackle on Ireland's Donnacha Ryan.

Loosehead prop Jenkins has overcome a knee problem and replaces Rhys Gill in the front row while back row forward Lydiate is fit after an ankle injury and returns to the blindside flank vacated by Jones.

"Gethin brings a wealth of experience to the team, which is the main reason we have brought him in for Rhys, who is unlucky to miss out with Paul James covering both sides of the scrum from the bench," coach Warren Gatland said in an Welsh Rugby Union statement.

"Dan's return from injury is timely and Ryan's versatility allows us to cover for Bradley with minimum disruption, with Lou Reed also giving us an extra option from the bench."

Gatland said Wales would not underestimate Scotland, who went down 13-6 to England at Murrayfield in their opening match.

"The amount of possession and territory they had against England last weekend meant that they should have won the game and they will come to the Millennium Stadium buoyed by that knowledge," he said.

Wales: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Ian Evans, 4-Ryan Jones, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Huw Bennett, 1-Gethin Jenkins.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Lou Reed, 19-Andy Powell, 20-Lloyd Williams, 21-James Hook, 22-Scott Williams.

