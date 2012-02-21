Wales captain Sam Warburton reacts on the bench after being sent off during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match against France at Eden Park in Auckland October 15, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON Openside flanker Sam Warburton will captain Wales against England in their Six Nations championship match at Twickenham on Saturday after recovering from a leg injury, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

Warburton is one of three changes made by head coach Warren Gatland to the side who beat Scotland 27-13. Lock Alun Wyn Jones returns after recovering from a toe injury and Scarlets hooker Ken Owens has been handed a first start for his country.

Ryan Jones, who captained Wales against Scotland, drops to the bench and Owens replaces Huw Bennett, who misses out with a calf injury along with backrow forward Andy Powell.

Gatland retains the backline who performed so well in the victories over Ireland in Dublin and Scotland at home.

"A fit-again Alun Wyn Jones is selected based on his rugby World Cup form and his experience as an international lock," Gatland said in a statement.

"He gave us a selection dilemma but it has been a great problem to have and, whilst Ryan Jones is particularly unlucky to miss out on this occasion, this is just that kind of competition for places we have been striving for.

"Ken Owens has been waiting patiently for his chance and whilst injuries elsewhere have meant he gets his opportunity this weekend we are expecting him to take it."

Both team have won their opening two matches in the tournament with Wales looking to clinch the Triple Crown with what would be only their second win at Twickenham in the past 25 years.

Wales: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North; 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Michael Phillips; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (capt), 6-Danny Lydiate, 5-Ian Evans, 4-Alun Wyn Jones, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Gethin Jenkins.

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Paul James, Ryan Jones, Justin Tipuric, Lloyd Williams, James Hook, Scott Williams.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)