The roof of the Millennium Stadium will be closed for the Six Nations title decider between Wales and England, the Welsh Rugby Union said in a statement on Friday.

Rain showers have been forecast for Cardiff on Saturday.

Victory for England will give them their first grand slam since 2003. Wales, last year's Six Nations champions, can retain the title if they win by at least eight points or seven as long as England do not outscore them by three tries.

