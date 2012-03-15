Welsh captain Sam Warburton holds the Triple Crown trophy after defeating England in their international Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham in London February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Sam Warburton will return as captain for grand slam-seeking Wales in their final Six Nations match against France at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Saturday, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Thursday.

Warburton, coming back from a knee injury, was the only change to the unbeaten side that beat Italy last weekend and that will field the same back line for the fifth successive match.

The openside flanker replaces Justin Tipuric while prop Gethin Jenkins hands over the captaincy.

Matthew Rees retained his place at hooker and will earn his 50th cap for Wales, who are likely to win the title even if they lose to France as they have a 38-point advantage over England, who host Ireland in the last game on Saturday.

Only three players - the retired Shane Williams, injured Huw Bennett and replacement Luke Charteris - are missing from the side that started against France in last year's World Cup semi-final in New Zealand.

"We are obviously aware of what this game means to the fans, 60,000 of them came to the Millennium Stadium during the Rugby World Cup to watch us face France in the semi-final on the television screens and that tells you everything about how dedicated they are," said Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

"But this weekend we play in front of a sell-out 74,500 crowd with a chance to make history in Cardiff.

"We have our captain back and, although Justin Tipuric is unlucky after playing well in his place last week, Sam's presence is a welcome boost to everyone."

Team:

15-Leigh Halfpenny; 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North; 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (Captain),6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Ian Evans, 4-Alun Wyn Jones, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Matthew Rees, 1-Gethin Jenkins.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Luke Charteris, 19-Ryan Jones, 20-Lloyd Williams, 21-James Hook, 22-Scott Williams.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)