Wales coach Warren Gatland on Wednesday named the following team for Friday's Six Nations match against France at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff (8 p.m. British time):
15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-George North, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Rhys Webb; 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton, 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Richard Hibbard, 1-Gethin Jenkins
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Rhodri Jones, 19-Jake Ball, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Mike Phillips, 22-Dan Biggar, 23-James Hook
(Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Rex Gowar)