LONDON New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter will miss Saturday's test against Wales at the Millennium Stadium and has been replaced by Aaron Cruden after failing to recover from a leg injury.

"Gutted not to be playing with these boys in this stadium tomorrow," Carter said on his official Twitter account.

Carter, the leading points scorer in test rugby, pulled up in training on Thursday and looked to be in discomfort.

Cruden, 23, has won 18 caps. He was called into the All Blacks squad during last year's World Cup as replacement for the injured Carter, who damaged his groin during training.

Cruden went on to start the semi-final victory over Australia, and then started the final against France before he was forced off just before halftime with a knee problem.

"It is disappointing for Dan, but the next guy will come in and we will try to give him some good ball to operate with," captain Richie McCaw told the All Blacks website (www.allblacks.com).

"Aaron has played a few Tests, some pretty big games.

"Dan is hard to replace, but we've got to get on and have belief in the next guys," he added.

Carter, 30, produced a virtuoso display to lead the All Blacks to a 51-22 demolition of Scotland in their opening European tour match before being rested for last week's 42-10 victory over Italy.

New Zealand have not lost to Wales since 1953 and are unbeaten for 19 tests going back to last year's loss to Australia in Brisbane.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by John Mehaffey and Ken Ferris)