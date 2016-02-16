Rugby World Cup winners New Zealand will face Six Nations champions Ireland at Chicago's Soldier Field in November, USA Rugby announced on Tuesday.

As part of what is being billed as "The Rugby Weekend", New Zealand will face Ireland in the main event on Nov. 5, a day after the United States play the Maori All Blacks, a New Zealand representative side.

“We are looking forward to another fabulous weekend for rugby in the United States with our return to Chicago in November,” said USA Rugby CEO Nigel Melville in a statement.

“The city and its fans have shown the world how passionate they are about the sport, and we think this weekend will again take the game’s popularity to another level.”

The last time the All Blacks played in the United States in 2014 they attracted a record crowd of over 61,500 to Soldier Field to watch New Zealand rout the Eagles.

