LONDON New Zealand flanker Adam Thomson's one-week ban for stamping on the head of an opponent has been doubled after an appeal by the International Rugby Board (IRB).

Thomson was cited for contact with Alasdair Strokosch's head after the 51-22 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on November 11. He was suspended by an independent judicial officer but the IRB said a one-week ban was "unduly lenient".

"The Appeal Committee considered the appropriate sanction in this case was two weeks," said a statement on Friday.

Thomson will miss the games against Italy on Saturday and Wales on November 24 but will be available again when the All Blacks play England at Twickenham on December 1.

(Editing by Justin Palmer)