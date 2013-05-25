LONDON Leicester were crowned English rugby champions for the 10th time when they beat Northampton 37-17 in an extraordinary final on Saturday as their rivals had captain Dylan Hartley sent off for abusing the referee.

Leicester, appearing in a ninth successive final but who had lost their last two, had the early advantage with a Niall Morris try but the game turned in their favour when England hooker Hartley was shown a straight red near the end of the first half after the referee said he had sworn and called him a "cheat".

Northampton fought back superbly with tries by Ben Foden and Lee Dickson to briefly threaten a shock win but Leicester, already ahead through Graham Kitchener's score, pulled clear against the tiring 14 men with tries by Manu Tuilagi and Vereniki Goneva.

Leicester were guided through by 20-year-old replacement flyhalf George Ford, who was thrown into the fray when England number 10 Toby Flood went off injured.

"It was a big ask for Fordy to come on after only 20 minutes but he's stepped up all season when Toby Flood has been away with England and today he has put in a massive performance," Leicester centre Anthony Allen told the BBC.

"We're champions and I'm just so proud."

SEVEN WINS

Leicester came into the game on the back of seven successive victories over their old rivals and, after looking the more purposeful side in the early exchanges, great work by Flood set up Morris for an easy run in for the opening try.

Northampton hit back with a score by flyhalf Stephen Myler and then seemed to receive another boost when Leicester captain and flyhalf Flood had to leave the action after taking two thunderous hits from lock Courtney Lawes.

A scintillating 60 metre break by fullback Matt Tait helped earn Leicester another three points but Northampton responded well again, only for the video official to rule out Foden's effort for a foot in touch.

The game was then effectively settled in three mad minutes at the end of the first half.

With 40 minutes on the clock referee Wayne Barnes advised Myler that he could not kick directly into touch to end the half - but he did so anyway.

Barnes then called a scrum, and it produced a penalty for Leicester. Hartley had been warned five minutes earlier about the way he was speaking to the referee, when he was told, "If I thought that was directed at me I would have to take action" and warned, "That is not the way a captain speaks".

But after the scrum penalty he then mouthed an expletive followed by "cheat" and Barnes showed a straight red.

Hartley, who has a chequered disciplinary history, trudged off knowing he had not only seriously harmed his team's chances but also probably blown his hopes of being on the plane with the British and Irish Lions on Monday.

Replacement flyhalf Ford rubbed salt into the wound by slotting the penalty to secure Leicester a 16-5 halftime lead.

NORTHAMPTON RALLY

Northampton came out firing after the break and immediately scored an excellent try through Foden but Leicester doused the fire and restored their 11-point lead when lock Kitchener galloped 15 metres to touch down in the corner.

Northampton refused to lie down, though, with Dickson crossing for their third try to again close the gap.

Leicester, despite the vast international experience in their side, began to appear nervy and a shock looked on the cards before a searing break by Tuilagi delivered their third try and winger Goneva put the icing on the cake with a fourth.

"We've been to the final lots of times now and we've lost a fair few, so this year we really wanted to win it," scrumhalf Ben Youngs told ESPN.

"Sometimes we've saved our worst performances for the finals so this year we wanted to get it right and I think we did."

(Editing by Mark Meadows and Josh Reich)