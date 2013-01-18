LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland has extended its sponsorship of the Six Nations rugby union tournament until 2017, deciding that the partnership represented good value for the part state-owned British bank.

The new four-year deal is worth around 43 million pounds and runs from 2014, an increase from the current figure of around 30 million.

Held in February and March every year, the Six Nations is the leading tournament for the main rugby-playing nations in the northern hemisphere and RBS has sponsored it since 2003.

"The (Six Nations) Championship is a source of pride and passion for many of our customers, from the living room to the boardroom," said Gregory Thorpe, RBS head of brand and marketing.

RBS is more than 80 percent owned by British taxpayers afer the government bailed it out during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

