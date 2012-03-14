LONDON Dean Richards will take over as director of rugby at Newcastle Falcons for the 2012/13 season after the former Harlequins coach serves out his three-year ban from a fake blood injury scandal.

Richards was banned from coaching worldwide for three years in 2009 after Harlequins winger Tom Williams was found to have fabricated an injury with fake blood to facilitate a tactical substitution during a Heineken Cup quarter-final against Leinster.

Richards, who was director of rugby with the London club at the time, was deemed to have had overall control of the incident.

An enquiry discovered that Harlequins had used the tactic on previous occasions. The club were also fined 300,000 euros (248,312.75 pounds) while several other club employees were punished for their roles.

"Dean needs no introduction in the world of rugby, and it will be a true honour to have him at Newcastle Falcons next season," owner Semore Kurdi, whose club are currently bottom of the Premier League, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The former England forward, a huge fan favourite in his playing days, was "delighted" to get the chance to join Newcastle after his ban ends in mid-August.

"Whilst there was interest from other clubs, there are two reasons why I chose the Falcons - the supporters and Semore Kurdi's ambition for the club," he said.

Newcastle are currently bottom of the Premiership table but the club said the appointment would go ahead even if there were to be relegated.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)