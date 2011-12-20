MOSCOW Former Wales captain Kingsley Jones was named as coach of Russia on Tuesday in succession to Nikolay Nerush.

"He'll be our head coach for the next four years until the 2015 World Cup," Russian Rugby Union (RRU) chief Vyacheslav Kopyev told Reuters.

Jones, 42, had been a member of the backroom staff under Nerush who resigned after the team's debut appearance at this year's World Cup in New Zealand where they lost all four of their group matches.

The Welshman won 10 caps for his country between 1996-98 and was skipper for one game.

A flanker, Jones played his club rugby for Ebbw Vale, Pontypridd, Worcester and Gloucester.

He had a brief spell as player-coach of Doncaster Knights before moving to Sale Sharks as the forwards coach.

Jones was later promoted to head coach at Sale before leaving in February after spending seven years at the club.

The RRU also announced that former England dual-code international Henry Paul, 37, would become the coach of Russia's rugby sevens squad after working as the backs coach for the Bears under Nerush.

Russia will host the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament in 2013.

