Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN Springbok lock Andries Bekker has been ruled out of the three-test home series against England with a back injury, his South African franchise the Stormers said on Wednesday.
Bekker, who has played 24 tests, was widely expected to lock the Springbok scrum against England in the first test in Durban on June 9.
Bekker underwent an operation on his lower back last year but the trouble has flared up again and the player, at 2.08 metres the tallest man to turn out for the Springboks, will be out of action for at least five weeks.
"Bekker, who has a lower back injury, will see a specialist and will be reassessed as to his availability in 5 weeks time," the Stormers said in a statement on their website www.thestormers.com.
(Reporting by Jason Humphries, editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
LONDON West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been fined 8,000 pounds after admitting a misconduct charge following Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE Australian swimming great Grant Hackett has posted a photo of himself on social media with cuts and bruises to his face and accused his brother of assault, a day after the triple Olympic champion was arrested for a disturbance at his family home.