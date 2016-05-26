South Africa's Schalk Burger celebrates after receiving his bronze medalAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

CAPE TOWN May 26 South Africa loose forward Schalk Burger will miss next month's three-test series against Ireland after sustaining an ankle problem that will sideline him for up to five weeks.

"He's a quality Springbok. The injury is a blow," his Stormers coach Robbie Fleck told a news conference on Thursday. The 33-year-old flanker was hurt playing for the Stormers against the Bulls in a Super Rugby match in Pretoria on Saturday.

Burger, who has previously captained South Africa, has won 86 caps.

