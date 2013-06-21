South Africa's Jean De Villiers holds a ball during their Captain's Run training session, ahead of their Autumn Test rugby union match against Scotland, at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland November 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

PRETORIA, June 21 - South Africa captain Jean de Villiers and loose forward Willem Alberts have passed fitness tests and will face Samoa in the final match of the four nations tournament at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

De Villiers sustained a rib injury in the 30-17 victory over Scotland but will take to the field against the hard-hitting Samoans to captain his country for the 15th time.

Alberts missed South Africa's first two games of the tournament with a side-strain.

It means there are three Springbok changes from last weekend, Alberts, Francois Louw and Flip van der Merwe coming into the starting line-up for the injured Arno Botha, Marcell Coetzee and Juandre Kruger respectively.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Josh Reich)