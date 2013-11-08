South Africa's Jean de Villiers scores a try during their rugby test match against Italy in Durban, June 8 , 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

South Africa have never been in better shape as they defend a remarkable record over Wales in the first test of their European tour in Cardiff on Saturday, skipper Jean de Villiers said.

The Springboks have won 24 of their previous 26 tests against the Welsh dating back 107 years, their only defeat coming in Cardiff in 1999. There was also a draw in 1970.

De Villiers told reporters on Friday he was confident the dominance will continue against Warren Gatland's side at the Millennium Stadium with the form they have shown in the Rugby Championship this season.

"We are as well prepared as any test match and maybe even better," he said.

"This team has come a long way in the last couple of months and we have improved drastically in certain areas. Hopefully we can take that into our game.

"A lot has been said in the media and they can say whatever they want to before the game. We know what we are capable of.

"For us, everything stays the same and we need to deliver on the field for 80 minutes. Afterwards we can reassess and make our statements."

De Villiers did concede that the Six Nations champions will present a tough challenge, but said that trying to compare their potency with that of the British & Irish Lions, who were victorious in Australia earlier this year, is wrong.

That Lions squad had 16 Welsh players in it, was captained by Welshman Sam Warburton and coached by Gatland.

"We know we are in for a fierce battle and are coming up against a quality side," he added.

"They are pretty confident and will be up for this game. They will also be riding high after the Lions. But we have to remember we are not playing the Lions. It is a big difference and it's not the same side."

De Villiers will be reunited with long-time centre partner Jacque Fourie for the first time since the 2011 World Cup, but says they will have no trouble finding their range against Wales.

"I don't think we will struggle. The funny thing about partnership is the first time we played together was against Australia and we clicked straightaway.

"The same can happen against Wales and I am looking forward to playing with him again."

South Africa will also take on Scotland in Edinburgh on November 17 and France in Paris on November 23.

(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Tony Goodson)