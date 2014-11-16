CAPE TOWN South Africa have called up uncapped prop Ruan Dreyer as cover for Jannie du Plessis.

Du Plessis left the field during the Springboks' 31-28 victory over England at Twickenham on Saturday and is a doubt for next weekend’s test against Italy in Padova.

The Boks are already without injured back-up tightheads Frans Malherbe and Marcel van der Merwe, and with Gurthro Steenkamp unavailable to face Wales in the Springboks’ final tour match on Nov. 29, the 24-year-old Dreyer has been drafted in.

"Ruan has been very good this season and played an integral role in the (Johannesburg) Lions' strong performances in the scrum. This presents a great opportunity to work with him," Bok coach Heyneke Meyer said in a statement on Sunday.

