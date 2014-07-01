South Africa's Fourie du Preez fends off the tackle of Wales' Jon Davies during their rugby test match in Durban, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

CAPE TOWN South Africa have confirmed that veteran scrumhalf Fourie du Preez has been ruled out of the Rugby Championship with an ankle injury.

The 32-year-old limped out of the 55-6 victory over Scotland on Saturday and an MRI scan in Pretoria on Monday revealed he will be missing for the next three months with an anterior syndesmotic injury.

"It's a massive blow to lose yet another world-class player and a key player due to an injury," Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer said in a South African Rugby Union (SARU) media release on Tuesday.

"Fourie has been brilliant since he returned to the Springboks last year and he will be missed. However, this provides an opportunity for other scrumhalves to prove themselves and make the step up when the opportunity arises."

South Africa, who finished second behind New Zealand in last year's competition, begin their 2014 campaign at home to Argentina on Aug. 16.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)