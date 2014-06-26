United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
CAPE TOWN Factbox on this Saturday’s one-off test between South Africa and Scotland:
SOUTH AFRICA
Coach: Heyneke Meyer
Captain: Victor Matfield
IRB ranking: 2
Squad:Forwards: Lourens Adriaanse, Willem Alberts, Schalk Burger, Marcell Coetzee, Lodewyk de Jager, Bismarck du Plessis, Jannie du Plessis, Siya Kolisi, Stephan Lewies, Victor Matfield, Teboho Mohoje, Coenie Oosthuizen, Adriaan Strauss, Marcel van der Merwe, Duane Vermeulen, Callie VisagieBacks: Fourie du Preez, JJ Engelbrecht, Cornal Hendricks, Francois Hougaard, Zane Kirchner, Willie le Roux, Lwazi Mvovo, Ruan Pienaar, JP Pietersen, Handre Pollard, Jan Serfontein, S'bura Sithole
- -
SCOTLAND
Coach: Vern Cotter
Captain: Grant Gilchrist
IRB Ranking: 8
Squad:Forwards: Adam Ashe, Kevin Bryce, Geoff Cross, David Denton, Alasdair Dickinson, Ross Ford, Chris Fusaro, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Rob Harley, Tyrone Holmes, Moray Low, Pat MacArthur, Euan Murray, Gordon Reid, Tim Swinson, Jon WelshBacks: Alex Dunbar, Dougie Fife, Grayson Hart, Stuart Hogg, Peter Horne, Ruaridh Jackson, Sean Maitland, Peter Murchie, Henry Pyrgos, Tommy Seymour, Duncan Weir
- -
FIXTURE (1500 GMT)
Only test June 28 Port Elizabeth
- -
LAST 10 MEETINGS (date, winner, score, venue)2013 South Africa 28-0 Edinburgh2013 South Africa 30-17 Nelspruit2012 South Africa 21-10 Edinburgh2010 Scotland 21-17 Edinburgh2008 South Africa 14-10 Edinburgh2007 South Africa 27-3 Edinburgh2006 South Africa 29-15 Port Elizabeth2006 South Africa 36-16 Durban2004 South Africa 45-10 Edinburgh2003 South Africa 28-19 Johannesburg
(Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Josh Reich)
