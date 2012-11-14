LONDON South Africa have recalled prop Gurthro Steenkamp and centre Juan de Jongh in making two changes for Saturday's rugby test against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Steenkamp replaces CJ van der Linde at loosehead after the latter took over as late replacement from Tendai Mtawarira in the 16-12 win over Ireland in Dublin at the weekend.

De Jongh replaces Jaco Taute at outside centre. Both Van der Linde and Taute have been included on the bench.

Steenkamp has not played for South Africa for more than a year.

"It's great to have Gurthro back - we wanted to select him last week but unfortunately he was not 100 percent fit," coach Heyneke Meyer told the Springboks' official website (www.sarugby.net).

On De Jongh's selection, Meyer added: "My plan has always been to give him a start on this tour as he's been playing very well lately and I'm excited to see what he brings to the team on Saturday."

South Africa were beaten 21-17 by Scotland on their last visit to Murrayfield in 2010 and Meyer predicted a "massive battle" on Saturday.

"We saw the match between Scotland and New Zealand and that the Scots scored three tries against the All Blacks (in a 51-22 defeat) - which is more than any other team has managed against them this year," he said.

"It was their first test back since their season started and they will not be an easy opponent on Saturday but we've also brushed off some cobwebs in Dublin and have had a good week on the training field."

Team:

15-Zane Kirchner 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Juan de Jongh, 12-Jean de Villiers, 11-Francois Hougaard, 10-Pat Lambie, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Willem Alberts, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Juandre Kruger, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Gurthro Steenkamp

Replacements: 16-Schalk Brits, 17-Heinke van der Merwe, 18-CJ van der Linde, 19-Flip van der Merwe, 20-Marcell Coetzee, 21-Morne Steyn, 22-Jaco Taute, 23-Lwazi Mvovo

