PRETORIA South Africa captain Jean de Villiers must prove his fitness by Friday or he will be replaced by 20-year-old sensation Jan Serfontein for Saturday's test against Samoa at Loftus Versfeld, coach Heyneke Meyer said on Wednesday.

De Villiers sustained a rib injury in last weekend's win over Scotland in Nelspruit and has not trained this week.

He was included in the side for the last match of the four-team tournament South Africa have hosted over the last three weeks on condition he can prove his fitness.

If not, JJ Engelbrecht will move to inside centre, Serfontein will start and hooker Adriaan Strauss will take over as captain.

"Luckily we have a strong squad of group leaders," said Meyer at the Springbok team announcement.

A similar deadline has been given to flanker Willem Alberts, who missed the wins over Italy and Scotland because of a side strain. He will have to pass a fitness test on Friday or Siya Kolisi will replace him.

Francois Louw returns on the other flank in place of Marcell Coetzee. Louw had last weekend off to get married.

Lock Flip van der Merwe has been included at the expense of his Bulls colleague Juandre Kruger.

South Africa's match against Samoa decides the outcome of the tournament. It is preceded at the Pretoria venue by a test between Six Nations rivals Italy and Scotland.

Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Bryan Habana, 13-JJ Engelbrecht, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain) or Jan Serfontein, 11-Bjorn Basson, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Pierre Spies, 7-Willem Alberts or Siya Kolisi, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Flip van der Merwe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16-Bismarck du Plessis, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Coenie Oosthuizen, 19-Juandre Kruger, 20-Siya Kolisi or Marcell Coetzee, 21-Piet van Zyl, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Jan Serfontein or Juan de Jongh.

