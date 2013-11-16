Flank Willem Alberts and flyhalf Morne Steyn were both passed fit on Saturday for South Africa's rugby international against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday, team officials said.

They had nursed injuries in the week ahead of the test and their participation was only finalised after captain's run at the match venue.

Alberts will be in the starting line-up but Steyn is on the bench, with Pat Lambie shifted into the flyhalf slot in one of several changes to the side that beat Wales 24-15 in Cardiff last weekend.

Willie le Roux takes over at fullback from Lambie.

Lock Bakkies Botha, 34, returns for the first time since the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in 2011, while prop Gurthrö Steenkamp and hooker Adriaan Strauss will start as well. Eben Etzebeth, Tendai Mtawarira and Bismarck du Plessis drop to the bench.

Winger JP Pietersen will become the 28th player to reach 50 Springbok test caps. The only two other wingers to have reached the milestone are Breyton Paulse and Bryan Habana, with the latter set to make his 92nd appearance on Sunday.

Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jaque Fourie, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Pat Lambie, 9-Fourie du Preez; 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Willem Alberts, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Flip van der Merwe, 4-Bakkies Botha, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Gurthro Steenkamp

Replacements: 16-Bismarck du Plessis, 17-Tendai Mtawarira, 18-Coenie Oosthuizen, 19-Eben Etzebeth, 20-Marcell Coetzee, 21-Ruan Pienaar, 22-Morné Steyn, 23-JJ Engelbrecht.

