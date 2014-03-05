South Africa's Jaque Fourie (2ndL) celebrates with team mate South Africa's Jean de Villiers (L) after scoring a try against Francfe during their rugby test match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

CAPE TOWN South Africa have announced 13 test matches for this year including three against Six Nations champions Wales, two of which will be at home, and a clash with England at Twickenham.

Scotland will tour South Africa in June for the second year running, while there is also a fixture against a World XV pencilled in for Cape Town earlier that month, though this will not carry test status and has yet to be confirmed.

Wales will play two tests on June 14 and 21 in Durban and Nelspruit, while Scotland will take on the Springboks a week later in Port Elizabeth.

The Rugby Championship, also involving New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, will run from August 16 to October 4, when South Africa will again host New Zealand at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

The team will then have a four-match tour of the Northern Hemisphere to prepare for the World Cup in England 12 months later. They take on Ireland (November 8), England (November 15), Italy (November 22) and Wales (November 29).

South African Rugby Union CEO Jurie Roux said in a statement on Wednesday the decision to play the extra away test against Wales and the planned match against a World XV had been made to source additional income for Rugby World Cup preparations as well as provide extra time in camp for the Springbok squad.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Ken Ferris)