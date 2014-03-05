Alli's knack for surprises impresses Pochettino
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
CAPE TOWN South Africa have announced 13 test matches for this year including three against Six Nations champions Wales, two of which will be at home, and a clash with England at Twickenham.
Scotland will tour South Africa in June for the second year running, while there is also a fixture against a World XV pencilled in for Cape Town earlier that month, though this will not carry test status and has yet to be confirmed.
Wales will play two tests on June 14 and 21 in Durban and Nelspruit, while Scotland will take on the Springboks a week later in Port Elizabeth.
The Rugby Championship, also involving New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, will run from August 16 to October 4, when South Africa will again host New Zealand at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.
The team will then have a four-match tour of the Northern Hemisphere to prepare for the World Cup in England 12 months later. They take on Ireland (November 8), England (November 15), Italy (November 22) and Wales (November 29).
South African Rugby Union CEO Jurie Roux said in a statement on Wednesday the decision to play the extra away test against Wales and the planned match against a World XV had been made to source additional income for Rugby World Cup preparations as well as provide extra time in camp for the Springbok squad.
March 19 Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur kept up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 points on Sunday.
England's first defeat in 16 months against a depleted Ireland side on Saturday was a "reality check", captain Dylan Hartley has said.