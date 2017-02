JOHANNESBURG Butch James, the flyhalf in the South Africa team who won the 2007 World Cup, announced his retirement from international rugby on Monday.

James, 33, played 42 tests including 37 at flyhalf. He is the most-capped flyhalf in Springbok history.

"I've had a great career playing for South Africa, the Sharks, Bath and the Lions, but I'm not getting any younger and I knew this was the right decision to make, even though it was very difficult," James said in a statement.

