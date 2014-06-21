NELSPRUIT South Africa have released seven overseas-based players from their squad to face Scotland in a one-off test in Port Elizabeth on June 28.

The players, all based in England and France, will return to their clubs in the wake of the Springboks’ last-gasp 31-30 victory over Wales on Saturday that sealed a 2-0 series win.

The released players are: Gurthro Steenkamp (prop), Schalk Brits (hooker), Bakkies Botha (lock), Francois Louw (flank), Morne Steyn (flyhalf), Wynand Olivier (centre) and Bryan Habana (wing).

Bulls number 10 Handre Pollard and Cheetahs hooker Adriaan Strauss, who returns from suspension, have been added to the squad for the Scotland game.

Squad:

Forwards (16): Willem Alberts (Sharks), Schalk Burger (Stormers), Marcell Coetzee (Sharks), Lodewyk de Jager (Cheetahs), Bismarck du Plessis (Sharks), Jannie du Plessis (Sharks), Siya Kolisi (Stormers), Victor Matfield (Bulls), Teboho Mohoje (Cheetahs), Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks), Coenie Oosthuizen (Cheetahs), Adriaan Strauss (Cheetahs), Flip van der Merwe (Bulls), Marcel van der Merwe (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Stormers), Callie Visagie (Bulls)

Backs (14): Fourie du Preez (Suntory), JJ Engelbrecht (Bulls), Johan Goosen (Cheetahs), Cornal Hendricks (Cheetahs), Francois Hougaard (Bulls), Zane Kirchner (Leinster), Willie le Roux (Cheetahs), Lwazi Mvovo (Sharks), Ruan Pienaar (Ulster), JP Pietersen (Sharks), Handre Pollard (Bulls), Jan Serfontein (Bulls), S’bura Sithole (Sharks), Frans Steyn (Sharks)

