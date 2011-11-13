CAPE TOWN Solly Tyibilika, the first black African to score a test try for the Springboks, has been shot dead in a Cape Town tavern, South African media reported on Sunday.

The 32-year-old flanker was born in Port Elizabeth, in the Eastern Cape province which is the heartland of black rugby in South Africa, and scored a try on his test debut in 2004 against Scotland in Edinburgh.

South African Rugby Union president Oregan Hoskins said he was distressed to hear of Tyibilika's death.

"Solly was a trailblazer among black African Springboks and to lose him so suddenly and in this brutal manner is very distressing," Hoskins said in a statement.

"His emergence was a demonstration of what can be achieved when talent is combined with opportunity in what is always a very competitive position in Springbok rugby. I remember a very talented player and an immensely likable young man who rose far and fast to become a Springbok early in his career."

A hard-running loose forward with tremendous stamina, Tyibilika played in eight tests and scored three tries, the last against New Zealand in Pretoria in 2006.

After playing 16 Super Rugby matches for the Sharks, Tyibilika moved to the Lions in 2007 but never settled in Johannesburg and returned to his native Eastern Cape, playing for Border between 2008 and 2010.

He made 158 first-class appearances, scoring 24 tries, for Griqualand West, the Sharks, Lions and Border.

