Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
CAPE TOWN Cheetahs scrumhalf Piet van Zyl has earned a first official call-up for South Africa to replace the injured Jano Vermaak in the Springbok squad for the home four nations tournament.
Vermaak, who made his Test debut in the 44-10 victory over Italy in Durban on Saturday, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a serious hamstring injury.
Van Zyl will join the Springbok squad later on Sunday at their base in Hazyview, where they will be preparing for the second test of the series against Scotland in Nelspruit on Saturday.
It will be the 23-year-old Van Zyl's first official involvement with the Springbok squad after he toured with the team as one of the six emerging players in the home series with England last June.
(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.