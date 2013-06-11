Scotland's captain Kelly Brown (L) attends their Captain's Run training session ahead of their Autumn Test rugby union match against New Zealand at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland November 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Scotland captain Kelly Brown has become the third player in successive days forced out of their tour of South Africa because of injury sustained in Saturday's bruising test defeat by Samoa in Durban.

He is heading home after a scan on his ankle showed ligament damage, the Scottish Rugby Union said in a statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.

Brown follows fellow forwards Pat MacArthur and Geoff Cross out of the tour.

Scotland have named uncapped Fraser Brown, the Glasgow Warriors hooker, as MacArthur's replacement. He is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday in Nelspruit, where they are preparing for Saturday's test against South Africa.

No replacements have yet been named for prop Cross, who has a shoulder tendon injury, or for Kelly Brown.

Scotland were beaten 27-17 by Samoa in the first of three tests on successive Saturdays this month. After the match against the Springboks, a table will determine who they play out of Italy, Samoa and South Africa in Pretoria on June 22.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Windhoek; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)