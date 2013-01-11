Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Scotland centre Nick De Luca could miss most or all of the Six Nations championship after undergoing surgery to a fractured eye socket.
De Luca, capped 38 times, suffered the injury in training with his club side Edinburgh in December and will be out for around two months.
"The damage required time to settle for full assessment," Edinburgh said in a statement on Friday.
"It was deemed that the operation would be the best course of action to support the quickest return to playing,"
Scotland open their Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham on February 2. They host Italy at Murrayfield a week later, Ireland on February 24 and Wales on March 9. Their final game is away to France on March 16.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
BENGALURU Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.