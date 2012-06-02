Scotland head coach Andy Robinson walks on the pitch before their Six Nations rugby union match against France at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland February 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Following the ignominy of the Six Nations wooden spoon, Scotland coach Andy Robinson has freshened up his lineup for Tuesday's test against Australia by naming a youthful side that he hopes will bring back some pride.

Prop Ryan Grant will make his debut in the front row, while Edinburgh's 21-year-old inside centre Matt Scott starts for the first time. Hooker Ross Ford starts alongside Grant and will skipper the side in his 59th test.

Utility back Tom Brown and Glasgow lock Tom Ryder are also in line to make their test debuts after being named among the replacements for the clash against the Tri-Nations champions.

Flyhalf Greig Laidlaw will win his eighth cap, one of nine players in the matchday 22 to have played less than 10 times for their country as Robinson called for his team to put things right after five defeats in the Six Nations.

"We were all very disappointed by the results in the Six Nations Championship and this tour is about our strong collective determination to put that right, play with confidence and win back pride," Robinson said in a statement.

"There's been an intensity to training since we've been out here which has pleased me but it's about delivering a consistent 80 minute performance and eliminating the sort of errors that have cost us dearly if we are to beat Australia.

"The Wallabies team is liberally sprinkled with quality international rugby players, so we know we'll be underdogs."

The Scots are without the talented loose forward David Denton because of injury, while centre Max Evans is unavailable as he has club commitments with Castres in France.

Having not won a test in Australia for 30 years, Scotland are heavy underdogs for the sole match between the teams. After Tuesday's match, Scotland fly east to play test matches against Fiji and Samoa.

Australia, struck by injuries to captain James Horwill and attacking backs James O'Connor and Kurtley Beale, name their team on Sunday.

Scotland:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Joe Ansbro, 13-Nick De Luca, 12-Matt Scott, 11-Sean Lamont, 10-Greig Laidlaw, 9-Mike Blair, 8-John Barclay, 7-Ross Rennie, 6-Alasdair Strokosch, 5-Richie Gray, 4-Alastair Kellock, 3-Euan Murray, 2-Ross Ford (captain), 1-Ryan Grant.

Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Jon Welsh, 18-Tom Ryder, 19-Richie Vernon, 20-Chris Cusiter, 21-Duncan Weir, 22-Tom Brown

(Compiled by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)