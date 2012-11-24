Scotland head coach Andy Robinson (R) watches his players during their 'Captain's Run' training session, ahead of their Autumn Test rugby union match against South Africa, at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland November 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Scotland coach Andy Robinson acknowledged that questions would be asked about his position after his side were humbled 21-15 by Tonga on Saturday.

The former England coach said the Scots had produced an "unacceptable" performance in Aberdeen where second-half tries by Tukulua Lokotui and Fetu'u Vainikolo earned Tonga victory.

"That was a totally unacceptable performance we've witnessed today," Robinson said. "I'm very angry - there will be consequences because of this performance. It reflects on me.

"We'll look at everything - I've got to look at myself, as has everybody involved. I've got a contract and my focus at the moment is talking to the players," he added.

Scotland suffered a third consecutive defeat in the November internationals, although the first two were against world champions New Zealand and South Africa.

The hosts recovered from a nervy start to lead 6-3 at halftime against Tonga with two Greig Laidlaw penalties.

However, despite three more Laidlaw penalties in the second half, Tonga powered to victory with first Lokotui burrowing over and then Vainikolo sprinting down the left to score.

Fangatapu Apikotoa kicked three penalties for the Tongans.

"They dominated us at the tackle contest and if you get dominated at the tackle contest you end up being in a fight for the game," Robinson said.

"It became a fight and Tonga scored a try and they were able to hold on.

