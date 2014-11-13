LONDON Scotland coach Vern Cotter has kept faith with the same starting line-up that beat Argentina for New Zealand's visit to Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland ran in five tries on their way to a 41-31 victory over Argentina last weekend and Cotter does not want to break up his winning side against the world champions.

"Last weekend we had the ball and looked dangerous, and showed great character to keep faith and confidence in our attacking philosophy," Cotter said on Thursday.

"I really enjoyed watching the players play for each other against Argentina.

"They picked themselves up time and time again, and encouraged each other to keep on working for our collective cause.

"It was fantastic to see, as was our ability to get over the line and score tries, all of which contributed to a strong case for reselection."

Cotter has made four changes to Scotland's replacements bench.

Forwards Fraser Brown and Tim Swinson replaced Scott Lawson and Jim Hamilton, while Johnnie Beattie and Chris Cusiter come in for Alasdair Strokosch and Henry Pyrgos, who has a had injury.

New Zealand produced a sterling second-half comeback to beat England 24-21 at Twickenham last weekend, but Cotter believes his side's new-found attacking confidence can expose holes in the All Blacks' defence.

"We showed last weekend that we're developing an attack than can cause opposition teams problems," the New Zealander said.

"If we can force the All Blacks into making errors then we can give ourselves a chance."

Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Mark Bennett, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Tommy Seymour, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw (captain), 8-Adam Ashe, 7-Blair Cowan, 6-Rob Harley, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Euan Murray, 2-Ross Ford, 1-Alastair Dickinson.

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Geoff Cross, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Johnnie Beattie, 21-Chris Cusiter, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Sean Lamont.

