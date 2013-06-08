Scotland's Alasdair Strokosch is supported by Euan Murray (L) as Samoa's Jeremy Sua (bottom L) and Alapati Leiua (top R) attempt to tackle during their rugby test match against Samoa in Durban, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Samoa's Alesana Tuilagi celebrates after scoring a try during their rugby test match against Scotland in Durban, June 8 , 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Scotland's Alasdair Kellock runs with the ball as Samoa's Alesana Tuilagi (L) and Jeremy Sua (R) attempt to tackle him during their rugby test match in Durban, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Samoa's Census Johnston is tackled by Scotland's Alasdair Strokosch as Teofilo Paulo looks on during their rugby test match in Durban, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

DURBAN Scotland could lose captain Kelly Brown and two other players to tour-ending injuries after a bruising loss to Samoa on Saturday in the first of three tests in South Africa.

Loose forward Brown, experienced prop Euan Murray and debutant hooker Pat McArthur were forced out of the 27-17 loss to the Pacific islanders and are doubtful for the rest of the trip, interim coach Scott Johnson said.

Brown suffered an ankle injury, Murray a possible hamstring tear and McArthur a knee problem after a ferocious hit early in the game by Samoa's two try hero Alesana Tuilagi.

"They could leave the tour," Johnson told reporters. "We will have to probably bring in some replacements. There are a lot of battered and bruised bodies after the game."

MacArthur's debut did not last beyond the opening exchanges and he had to be replaced by another debutant, Stevie Lawrie. Brown did not come out for the second half and Murray went off after the interval.

A final decision on the continued participation of the trio will be made on Sunday, Scottish officials added.

Scotland next play South Africa in Nelspruit on Saturday and depending on where they stand after two matches of the four-nation tournament, they will meet Italy, Samoa or South Africa in Pretoria on June 22.

Saturday's loss was their first in nine internationals against Samoa.

(Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)