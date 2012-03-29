Scotland head coach Andy Robinson walks on the pitch before their Six Nations rugby union match against France at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland February 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Andy Robinson is staying on as Scotland coach despite a dreadful Six Nations campaign in which his team lost every match.

"(SRU chief executive) Mark Dodson and Andy Robinson met today for discussions following the Six Nations," a Scottish Rugby Union statement said on Thursday.

"The discussions were positive and concluded that Andy will continue to lead the Scotland national team with the support of his revised coaching structure."

Robinson, the former England coach, took over in 2009 and is contracted until the 2015 World Cup but Scotland's woeful showing in the Six Nations cast doubt on his future.

Scotland's 13-6 loss to Italy was their 12th in 15 Six Nations matches under Robinson.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)