LONDON Uncapped centre Steven Shingler could be withdrawn from Scotland's Six Nations squad after the International Rugby Board (IRB) indicated he was only eligible to represent Wales.

Welsh-born Shingler, who has a Scottish-born mother, was included in Scotland's Six Nation's squad last week by coach Andy Robinson for their opening two matches against England and Wales.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) questioned his call-up, saying Shingler was committed to Wales after representing them in an Under 20 international against France in March last year.

Both the Welsh and Scottish unions asked the IRB to clarify Shingler's eligibility and the IRB said in a statement on Thursday that Shingler's appearance in the Wales Under 20 team "indicated he was tied to Wales."

"The IRB has reiterated to both Unions that during 2011 both Wales and France officially designated their Under 20 team to be the next senior national team," an IRB statement said.

"As the IRB has been advised that Shingler represented Wales Under 20 against France Under 20 in 2011 it would therefore indicate that he is tied to Wales and ineligible to play for any other Union."

The IRB said both unions could now ask the IRB Regulations Committee to consider the matter formally in accordance with its "Regulation 2."

Scottish Rugby reacted by saying they would fight on.

"We remain fully supportive of the player and his sincere desire to represent Scotland and we intend to refer this matter to the IRB's Regulations Committee in order that it can consider the case formally in accordance with IRB Regulation 2," Scottish Rugby said in a statement.

