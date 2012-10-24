Scotland coach Andy Robinson has named seven uncapped players for the November tests against New Zealand, South Africa and Tonga as they seek to maintain momentum from their unbeaten summer tour.

Edinburgh forward Stuart McInally and Glasgow back Alex Dunbar were part of the tour to the southern hemisphere that included a surprise victory over Australia.

Also named were Glasgow backs Peter Horne, Peter Murchie, Tommy Seymour and Henry Pyrgos and Edinburgh forward Grant Gilchrist for clashes against world champions New Zealand at Murrayfield on November 11 and third-ranked South Africa six days later.

Their final autumn test is against Tonga on November 24.

Robinson said he hoped the excitement of the squad gathering for the first time in months would lead to a good performance against the All Blacks.

"It's some four months since Scotland last played an international so when the squad reconvenes there'll be an element of renewing acquaintances and reigniting the spark and spirit that was such a key part of our success on our summer tour," Robinson said in a statement.

Scotland stunned Australia 9-6 in June, then beat Fiji and Samoa to complete a successful tour but Robinson knows New Zealand will pose a much greater threat.

"New Zealand are formidable opponents. They do the basics exceptionally well and play with a pace and ruthlessness. It's no co-incidence that they are the best team in the world.

"We must look to build on the physical commitment of our players against Australia, Fiji and Samoa. As ever the Scotland supporters are right behind us and with more than 55,000 tickets sold already for our game against New Zealand, the players are determined to give their all."

Squad:

Backs: Mike Blair, Nick De Luca, Alex Dunbar, Max Evans, Stuart Hogg, Peter Horne, Ruaridh Jackson, Lee Jones, Greig Laidlaw, Sean Lamont, Rory Lawson, Peter Murchie, Henry Pyrgos, Matt Scott, Tommy Seymour, Tim Visser

Forwards: John Barclay, Kelly Brown, Geoff Cross, David Denton, Ross Ford, Grant Gilchrist, Ryan Grant, Richie Gray, Dougie Hall, Jim Hamilton, Allan Jacobsen, Alastair Kellock, Scott Lawson, Stuart McInally, Ross Rennie, Tom Ryder, Alasdair Strokosch, Kyle Traynor

(Reporting by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Justin Palmer)