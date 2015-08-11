LONDON Glasgow Warriors scrum-half Henry Pyrgos will captain Scotland in their first World Cup warm-up match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Head coach Vern Cotter named a 25-man squad on Tuesday, from Scotland's extended 47-man squad, with the team to face Ireland due to be announced on Thursday.

Scotland will play four Tests before they kick off their World Cup campaign against Japan on Sept. 23.

Cotter will get to run the rule over the rest of his extended squad in back-to-back matches against Italy before their preparation concludes against France on Sept. 5.

Squad to face Ireland:

Backs: Dougie Fife, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Peter Horne, Ruaridh Jackson, Sean Lamont, Henry Pyrgos, Tommy Seymour, Greig Tonks, Richie Vernon, Tim Visser, Duncan Weir.

Forwards: John Barclay, Hugh Blake, Fraser Brown, Blair Cowan, Mike Cusack, David Denton, Allan Dell, Grant Gilchrist, Ryan Grant, Jim Hamilton, Rob Harley, Stuart McInally, Gordon Reid, Jon Welsh.

