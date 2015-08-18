In-form Tottenham relishing chase of Chelsea
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to exert psychological pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea when they open the weekend programme at home to Watford on Saturday.
LONDON Second-row forward Grant Gilchrist will captain Scotland in their World Cup warm-up against Italy in Turin on Saturday.
The squad, named on Tuesday, features 11 changes, nine in the pack, from the 28-22 defeat by Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.
Scotland coach Vern Cotter will name his team later this week.
Squad:
Backs: Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Edinburgh Rugby), Peter Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby), Rory Hughes (Glasgow Warriors), Ruaridh Jackson (Wasps), Sean Lamont, Henry Pyrgos (both Glasgow Warriors), Matt Scott, Greig Tonks (both Edinburgh Rugby), Richie Vernon, Duncan Weir (both Glasgow Warriors)
Forwards: Adam Ashe, Kevin Bryce, Mike Cusack (all Glasgow Warriors), Alasdair Dickinson, Ross Ford, Grant Gilchrist (all Edinburgh Rugby), Richie Gray (Castres), Jim Hamilton (Saracens), John Hardie (unattached), Stuart McInally, Willem Nel (both Edinburgh Rugby), Gordon Reid (Glasgow Warriors), Alasdair Strokosch (Perpignan), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby).
West Ham United need to snap their losing streak if they want to avoid a "do-or-die" situation during the Premier League run-in, manager Slaven Bilic said on Thursday.
Crystal Palace will need to hold their nerve in the face of their intimidating run-in if they want to escape relegation from the Premier League this season, manager Sam Allardyce said on Thursday.