United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
CAPE TOWN Scotland team to face South Africa in a one-off test in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Nick De Luca, 12-Peter Horne, 11-Tommy Seymour, 10-Duncan Weir, 9-Henry Pyrgos, 8-Adam Ashe, 7-Chris Fusaro, 6-Robert Harley, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Tim Swinson, 3-Geoff Cross, 2-Ross Ford, 1-Alasdair Dickinson
Replacements: 16-Kevin Bryce, 17-Moray Low, 18-Euan Murray, 19-Jonny Gray, 20-Tyrone Holmes, 21-Grayson Hart, 22-Dougie Fife, 23-Peter Murchie
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.