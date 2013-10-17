LONDON Online ticket website Viagogo has agreed a three-year partnership with Scottish Rugby, the first deal with a governing body for a company that is viewed with suspicion by some in the sporting world.

Scottish rugby fans will be able to buy and sell tickets over the company website for all their home internationals. Viagogo has also bought naming rights to next month's internationals against Japan, South Africa and Australia.

Swiss-based Viagogo, whose financial backers include tennis couple Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi, says it provides a secure outlet for fans to sell tickets for events they cannot attend, preventing them from having to deal with touts.

It has faced a backlash from some football fans in Germany who condemned it as an extension of the black market. English cricket and rugby administrators have opposed it on the grounds that it pushes prices well beyond the reach of ordinary fans.

"This ground-breaking deal is good news for Scottish Rugby financially and good news for our supporters both at home and overseas," Scotland Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson said.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Ed Osmond)