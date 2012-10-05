WELLINGTON The international Rugby Board announced the first world sevens series for women as it builds towards the sport's inclusion in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janiero.
FORMAT
The series mirrors the men's series, with 20 ranked teams participating in the competition.
Each of the four tournaments is restricted to 12 teams.
Six core teams, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, England, Netherlands and the United States, will play all four of the tournaments.
The remaining six teams at each tournament will be invited according to regional rankings.
TOURNAMENTS
2012
November 30-December 1 Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2013
February 1-2 Houston, United States
March 30-31 Guangzhou, China
May 17-18 Amsterdam, The Netherlands
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)