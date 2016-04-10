Fiji retained the prestigious Hong Kong Sevens title after beating New Zealand 21-7 in the final on Sunday to move clear in the World Series standings.

Fiji, who thrashed Australia 34-5 in the semis after edging Kenya with a last minute try in the quarters, bounced back from 7-0 down in the final thanks to tries by Jerry Tuwai, Kitione Taliga and Semi Kunatani.

The 22 points for winning the seventh leg of the 10 stop series stretched the defending champion's lead in the standings to five points over the New Zealanders, who went second one point ahead of South Africa, who lost 12-7 to the All Blacks in the last four.

England beat United States 19-0 to win the second tier Plate, while Argentina thrashed Scotland 26-0 to land the Bowl and Russia edged Canada in the Shield.

The next stop in the series is in Singapore starting on Saturday.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Pritha Sarkar)