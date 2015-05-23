AMSTERDAM England's women's rugby sevens team emulated the achievement of the men's side when they secured a place in the 2016 Rio Olympics after beating the United States in a "winner takes all" showdown on Saturday.

The teams met in the third/fourth playoff of the final leg of the World Series in Amsterdam, with England -- who will represent Britain -- scraping it 15-14.

The result put them level with the U.S. on points but above the States in the all-important series fourth place on points difference.

Canada won their first tournament when they beat Australia 20-17 in the final, but both teams had already earned their Rio slots on Friday, along with New Zealand.

The Kiwis were the first to secure a berth last week and were crowned World Series champions for the third year in a row on Saturday.

Rugby sevens, for men and women, is appearing in the Olympics for the first time next year.

(Writing by Mitch Phillips in London, editing by Douglas Beattie)