Australia's Ed Jenkins (C) jumps for the ball during their Sevens World Series final rugby match against South Africa in Dubai December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

AUCKLAND Pama Fou and captain Ed Jenkins scored two tries each as Australia's men's rugby sevens side qualified for next year's Rio Olympics with a comprehensive 50-0 victory over Tonga in the final of the Oceania qualifying tournament on Sunday.

The Australians underlined their superior skills and fitness from regular competition in the World Sevens Series against the Tongans, who are not one of the core teams on the circuit, in the final in west Auckland.

The 25-year Fou, a former representative volleyball player, was superb on the wings, while Jenkins also exploited the width and speed his team were able to deliver against Tonga.

"Our journey starts now," Jenkins said in a televised interview. "We took the long road to get there but we finally did it, now we just have to enjoy the next year and what is to come."

The Tongans had upset World Sevens Series regulars Samoa 41-5 to make the final, but were unable to contest in the tackle or at the breakdown with the same ferocity as they had against their fellow Pacific Islanders.

Tonga and Samoa can still secure a berth for Rio at a final playoff tournament next June.

Fiji and New Zealand were not present in Auckland having already qualified for the men's tournament in Rio after finishing in the top four of the world series, while the Australian and New Zealand women's teams had also qualified.

The trans-Tasman neighbours will be joined by Fiji in Rio after Rusila Nagasau scored four tries in a 55-0 rout over Samoa in the women's final.

"We have been working very hard, we couldn't wait for this moment and nothing was going to stop us from coming here and doing our job," said Fiji's Rebecca Tavo, a former captain of Australia's women's side.

"It means so much for Fiji. We have got some awesome girls waiting back home to get on this team."

