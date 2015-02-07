WELLINGTON Teenager Rieko Ioane scored two tries in All Blacks Sevens' 27-21 win over England in the final of the Wellington leg of the rugby sevens World Series on Saturday, boosting their hopes of automatic Olympic qualification and giving the tournament a shot in the arm.

It was their first victory in this season's series.

"It was massive, we haven't won a tournament this year and to get one at home is awesome," said stand-in captain Scott Curry, who replaced the injured DJ Forbes, indicating the criteria for Olympics qualification were on their minds.

The top four sides at the conclusion of the nine-tournament series automatically qualify for next year's Rio Olympics, where the shortened version of the sport will make its debut.

South Africa lead on 76 points, with New Zealand (69), Fiji (64) and Australia (58) rounding out the top-four.

The local victory was also an undoubted boost for tournament organisers looking ahead to next year's event when high-profile All Blacks are likely to appear in an attempt to make the Rio squad, which would boost crowd numbers.

Organisers had been under pressure after sluggish ticket sales this year with only about 20,000 tickets pre-sold for the event, which has previously sold out its 34,500-capacity within minutes.

The tournament had also been criticised for allowing the party aspect of the event to detract from the rugby with anti-social behaviour seen as a factor in turning off people with families.

Tighter restrictions on alcohol sales and tougher policing had been introduced and tournament general manager Steve Dunbar said that had seen a change in the atmosphere this year.

"We have a very well behaved, pleasant relaxed crowd, enjoying the sunshine watching the rugby," Dunbar said.

"The families are coming along and I'd like to think that we would have 5,000 kids here next year."

Local and international media had reported the sport's governing body World Rugby had been unimpressed with some of the behaviour issues in Wellington and asked organisers to move the focus back to the field as the Olympics approached.

Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon, however, said there was no directive for them to take a firmer hand with crowd behaviour.

"They (World Rugby) have been very supportive of the tournament" he said. "For us, absolutely we want more focus on the rugby.

"We have the Olympics next year and we believe that's a once in a generation opportunity to really shine the light on the sport itself."

