LONDON Back-row Harriet Millar-Mills could find herself up against big sister Bridget when England play Scotland in a women's Six Nations match on Saturday.

Forward Bridget, 23, will be making her Scotland debut while 21-year-old Harriet is among the replacements on the bench for the match at Esher.

The sisters, who play for rival clubs in England, have a Scottish mother and English father. Brother Elliot has represented Wales at sailing.

"We'll probably send each other texts saying good luck before the match. We're close so it's never been about rivalry." Bridget told Scotland's Daily Record newspaper.

