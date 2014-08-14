City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
WELLINGTON List of longest winning streaks by top tier nations as New Zealand head into their opening Rugby Championship clash with Australia on Saturday seeking an 18th successive test victory.
Total Country Span Ended by
17 New Zealand (2013-) Ongoing
South Africa (1997-1998) England 7-13
New Zealand (1965-1969) South Africa 6-17 (1970)
16 New Zealand (2011-2012) Australia 18-18
15 South Africa (1994-1996) Australia 16-21
New Zealand (2005-2006) South Africa 20-21
New Zealand (2009-2010) Australia 24-26
14 England (2002-2003) France 16-17
13 South Africa (2007-2008) New Zealand 9-18
12 New Zealand (1988-1990) Australia 9-21
11 Wales (1907-1910) England 6-11
New Zealand (1997-1997) England 26-26
England (2000-2001) Ireland 14-20
New Zealand (2003-2003) Australia 10-22
10 England (1882-1886) Scotland 0-0
France (1931-1937) Germany 0-3
South Africa (1949-1953) Australia 14-18
New Zealand (1987-1988) Australia 19-19
Australia (1991-1992) New Zealand 23-26
Argentina (1992-1993) South Africa 26-29
England (1994-1995) New Zealand 29-45
New Zealand (1995-1996) South Africa 22-32
Australia (1998-1999) New Zealand 15-34
Wales (1999-1999) Samoa 31-38
Australia (1999-2000) New Zealand 35-39
Ireland (2002-2003) England 6-42
England (2003-2004) Ireland 13-19
BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique paid tribute to talisman Lionel Messi on Sunday after the Argentine scored twice in a 4-2 win over Valencia to rack up at least 40 goals in all competitions for the eighth year in a row.
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.