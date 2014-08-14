WELLINGTON Match capsules of New Zealand's winning streak before they seek a record 18th successive victory against Australia in their Rugby Championship on Saturday:

- -

2014

Match 17

v England, June 21, Hamilton 36-13

Julian Savea scored a hat-trick of tries as the All Blacks produced a clinical, high-paced performance to seal a record-equalling 17th successive test victory. Scrumhalf Aaron Smith scored two tries as the All Blacks enjoyed a first half that coach Steve Hansen called 'as good as you can get'.

- -

Match 16

v England, June 14, Dunedin 28-27

Late tries to England's Mike Brown and Chris Ashton made the scoreline appear closer than the game was as the All Blacks scored second half-tries to Ma'a Nonu, Savea and Ben Smith that gave them a 28-13 lead with 10 minutes to play.

- -

Match 15

v England, June 7, Auckland 20-15

The All Blacks had been expected to thrash a visiting side shorn of several first choice players but produced a typical rusty performance in their first outing of the season. The home side did not seal the game until flyhalf Aaron Cruden took a quick tap penalty with less than five minutes remaining to set up centre Conrad Smith's try.

- -

2013

Match 14

v Ireland, Nov. 23, Dublin 24-22

The hosts lead 19-0 after 17 minutes but a late penalty miss by Johnny Sexton left the door open for the visitors to steal victory with a converted try. Ryan Crotty then crossed after the final hooter to level it 22-22 before Aaron Cruden kicked the sideline conversion. The win sealed the first perfect season since rugby turned professional.

- -

Match 13

v England, Nov. 16, London 30-22

Flyhalf Dan Carter's 100th test ended after 26 minutes with an Achilles tendon strain. Number eight Kieran Read and winger Savea combined in the wide channels for three tries.

- -

Match 12

v France, Nov. 9, Paris 26-19

Rookie winger Charles Piutau scored one try and provided the final pass out of the back of his hand to Read for the second to give the visitors a 26-12 lead after they had been locked at 12-12 shortly after halftime. The All Blacks defence was superb against a France side who produced their best performance of 2013.

- -

Match 11

v Japan, Nov. 2, Tokyo 54-6

Hansen used the match to introduce some of his less experienced players to test rugby but a stubborn Japanese side and wet conditions stymied their attacking intent. Winger Piutau scored two of the side's eight tries.

- -

Match 10

v Australia, Oct. 19, Dunedin 41-33

Openside flanker Sam Cane cemented his place as understudy for captain Richie McCaw with a superb performance in helping his side score four tries in a high-tempo match.

- -

Match 9

v South Africa, Oct. 5, Johannesburg 38-27

The All Blacks wrapped up their second successive Rugby Championship title in what is considered one of the best games of test rugby ever played. Blindside flanker Liam Messam scored two of New Zealand's five tries and was sin-binned for a professional foul.

- -

Match 8

v Argentina, Sept. 28, La Plata 33-15

Winger Ben Smith scored two tries as the All Blacks struggled to put away a stubborn Pumas side outfit. Only leading 11-9 at halftime, the visitors scored three tries in the second half.

- -

Match 7

v South Africa, Sept. 14, Auckland 29-15

A red card to Springboks hooker Bismarck du Plessis overshadowed an impressive forwards' performance from the home side, who negated the South African's physicality and then smoked them on the outside. Read scored two tries while Cane and lock Brodie Retallick also crossed.

- -

Match 6

v Argentina, Sept. 7, Hamilton 28-13

Carter became the first player to score 1,400 test points in a victory that was tempered by a knee injury to McCaw. The home side attempted to play an up-tempo style but heavy rain thwarted their execution.

- -

Match 5

v Australia, Aug. 24, Wellington 27-16

Prop Tony Woodcock became the fourth player to earn 100 test caps for the All Blacks. Winger Ben Smith scored two tries, while the Wallabies only try came from a late intercept by Israel Folau. The win ensured New Zealand would retain the Bledisloe Cup for the 11th successive season.

- -

Match 4

v Australia, Aug. 17, Sydney 47-29

McCaw returned from his six-month sabbatical as the All Blacks tore the Wallabies to shreds in Ewen McKenzie's first match in charge. Ben Smith scored three of the All Blacks' six tries while Cruden exorcised his demons from three years previously at Sydney's Olympic Stadium with a composed display.

- -

Match 3

v France, June 22, New Plymouth 24-9

Near perfect the previous week, the home side were beset by errors and hounded at the breakdown by an aggressive French side. Flyhalf Carter was making his return from a broken hand and scored 14 points but was generally off key.

- -

Match 2

v France, June 15, Christchurch 30-0

Cruden and Cane stepped out of the shadows of Carter and McCaw respectively with their best performances at test level. The flyhalf in particular was brilliant with his tactical kicking and provided the final pass to Barrett to seal a breathtaking length-of-field score.

- -

Match 1

v France, June 8, Auckland 23-13

Cruden slotted 13 points as the All Blacks produced a rusty performance that coach Hansen described as "ugly" and could have easily been a loss had France number eight Louis Picamoles not dropped the ball with the line open. All three tries, two to the home side and one to France, came on the counter-attack and Cruden's 74th minute penalty sealed the win.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)