WELLINGTON The insatiable desire of the New Zealand public for rugby success was the driving force behind the All Blacks' record run of 17 consecutive victories in the late 1960s, according to key member of the team, Ian MacRae.

MacRae, now 71, played in the backline as the side went on the winning streak from 1965 to 1969 to set a record for top-tier nations that has since been matched by the 1997-98 Springboks and the current New Zealand team.

Steve Hansen's side have the opportunity to eclipse the mark against the Wallabies on Saturday but MacRae believes the players will not be overly concerned about setting records.

"If there was any constant driving force it was the fact that we had the fear of losing," MacRae told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"I don't mean fear (as in being afraid), it was just so important for us not to lose because that's what everyone expected.

"It's the same today."

MacRae played 13 of the 17 tests in the streak, which included a perfect 14-0 record under coach Fred Allen from 1966 until 1968, and said the success had only created greater pressure.

"With each win comes more pressure to keep winning (but) we never thought about having a record of wins," he added.

"Until it was brought up recently we never knew about it, it wasn't that big a feature for us.

"I doubt whether the guys of today are thinking much about it either. The game has got enough pressure of having to win whether or not it's some sort of record."

ATTACKING RUGBY

One of the factors widely considered to have contributed to the success of the 1960s team was their willingness to play attacking rugby, abandoning a conservative, forward-oriented style that had epitomised All Blacks teams after World War Two.

The architects of the game plan were Allen and manager Charlie Saxton, a former All Blacks scrumhalf, who told their players they were going to give the ball some air.

As an inside centre, MacRae was naturally delighted.

"We loved it," he added. "When Fred came along he went on television in the UK and said 'I've banned my players from kicking the ball and they'll be in big trouble if they do'.

"So he told the whole world what we were going to do and pretty much that's what it was.

"We just backed up, moved the ball and kept moving it. We relied on our skills and attacked from anywhere. It was a breath of fresh air."

MacRae, however, was reluctant to agree that the side of the late 1960s, who scored 71 tries on their 17-match tour of Canada, Britain and France in 1967, had set the template for modern New Zealand rugby.

Saxton and Allen, after all, had been members of the New Zealand Expeditionary Forces 'Kiwis' side, who toured Britain after World War Two and had played a similar attacking style.

"The pair of them were a great combination to go on tour with. We had, in the backs, been hanging out for a bit of space and freedom to let things go," he said.

"We got that and it was enjoyable."

The fact the backs were given such latitude, MacRae added, was also due to the class of the pack, which included Colin and Stan Meads, Ken Gray, Kel Tremain and captain Brian Lochore, who took no quarter and provided them with plenty of ball.

STREAK ENDS

The team had their streak ended by the Springboks in the first test of their 1970 South African tour, which ended in a 3-1 series defeat that still rankles with many of the players.

A loaded playing itinerary, lengthy train travel and local referees all stacked the odds against the tourists, while Allen's departure after 1968 was also a factor.

Allen later revealed in his 2011 biography "Fred the Needle" that interference from New Zealand Rugby Union administrators had forced him to leave the job.

Lochore remains convinced that had Allen remained in charge of the side, they would have become the first All Blacks team to win a series in South Africa, a feat not achieved until 1996.

"We never knew why Fred chucked it in and it was really only very recently in his book that he explained why," MacRae said.

"I'd add one other thing in that Ken Gray wasn't there as well," he added in reference to the prop's decision to boycott the tour due to South Africa's apartheid laws.

"It was also a pretty tough tour.

"(But) the record speaks for itself. (Just look at) the number of outstanding players in that team who are still regarded as outstanding today.

"It was a great era to be part of."

