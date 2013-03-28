Australia Wallabies' Kurtley Beale reacts during their Rugby World Cup third place play-off match against Wales at Eden Park in Auckland October 21, 2011. REUTES/Mike Hutchings

Australia flyhalf Kurtley Beale, who was sent home from South Africa after a brawl with Melbourne Rebels team mates, has been indefinitely suspended, the Super Rugby side said on Thursday.

The incident on the team bus came in the wake of a record 64-7 drubbing for the Rebels by South Africa's Sharks in Durban on Saturday and both Beale and team mate Cooper Vuna were stood down after an club investigation.

Beale, who did not play in the Sharks match due to injury, has agreed to undergo counselling, the Rebels said in a statement on their website (www.melbournerebels.com.au).

"We sincerely hope that Kurtley will now embrace the assistance required to beat the issues that have been plaguing his life over the last period of time," Rebels chief executive Steven Boland said.

"We will fully support Kurtley through this process and hope that there is a time not far down the track when he can rejoin his team mates at the Rebels."

The Australian Rugby Union said that the Wallaby back had admitted he was fault and accepted a substantial fine.

"This is an important step for Kurtley and the ARU feels an obligation to assist in ensuring, regardless of rugby, that he moves forward in a positive manner," ARU Chief Executive Bill Pulver told Australian media.

"He knows he needs to be accountable for his actions, and he is determined to overcome the challenges he has faced in recent times.

"The unfortunate matter in South Africa was not an isolated incident for Kurtley.

"He understands it was unacceptable and, most critically, acknowledges he needs to make changes."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Justin Palmer)